NBC’s ‘Powerless’ Pulls Punches in a New Trailer for the DC Comics’ Workplace Comedy

The good news about the new superhero show, Powerless, coming into a television landscape that’s positively littered with them at the moment is that it’s a decidedly different take on comic book adaptations we’ve seen so far: It’s a workplace comedy that sees its ordinary characters taking on extraordinary challenges of living in a world populated by superpowered heroes and villains. The bad news is that it just doesn’t look very funny.

A new trailer for NBC’s Powerless reveals Vanessa Hudgens‘ character Emily Locke, who lands a coveted position at Wayne Security’s R&D department. Alongside her disastrous new boss Del (Alan Tudyk) and co-workers Teddy (Danny Pudi), Ron (Ron Funches), and Jackie (Christina Kirk), the team aims to come up with ways to make the defenseless citizens of Charm City feel a little safer in world overrun by the superpowered.

For anyone who remembers the original trailers (which have been pulled by NBC & Co.) and promotional material for the show, it looks like the RetCon Insurance Company angle has been replaced by Wayne Security, for some reason. Other than that, and the departure of showrunner and creator Ben Queen back in August, Powerless looks more or less the same. But can the combined comedy power of Tudyk, Pudi, and Funches save the day?

Check Powerless out on NBC for its premiere on Thursday, February 2nd at 8:30pm. Watch the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for NBC’s Powerless: