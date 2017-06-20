‘Preacher’ Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 2

0

Last summer, AMC introduced viewers to a new comic book world with Preacher and the story of Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), the titular shepherd to a unique flock in West Texas with a unique gift of his own. It was bloody and sometimes creepy, supernatural and sometimes trippy, but always with a sense of fun from series creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Season 2 will kick off at the end of the month with a road trip across the country in search of God — not a religious experience, but God himself. He’s missing, but we’ll get to that in a moment. If you want to dive right in without missing a beat or need a refresher, here’s a rundown of the events of Season 1 and what we know about the new episodes.