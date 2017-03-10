‘Preacher’ Season 2: First Images Reveal the Start of the Road Trip

0

Last year, AMC’s Preacher series (from Seth Rogen and Sam Catlin, adapted from Garth Ennis‘ graphic novels) burst onto the scene with sound and fury. Its pilot episode, directed by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, had the style and manic pace of a caper movie, and set up a fascinating and violent world of supernatural events and characters all looking for redemption.

After that, however, things slowed down considerably, especially for fans who were expecting the show to hit the road (as it does in the comics) right off the bat. Instead, Season 1 was a very long prequel of sorts, slowly orienting viewers into this strange world — a calculation that, in hindsight, seems like it wasn’t the best idea.

So here we are in Season 2, after the explosive (literally) events of the Season 1 finale more or less wiped out all of the cast members of the show. Now the trio of Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (now the Academy Award-nominated Ruth Negga), and the vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) are finally hitting the road in search of God, as they have a bone to pick with him.

AMC revealed today that Season 2 will premiere in June, and these first-look images suggest that there will be just as much violence and chaos as there was in Season 1 (especially seeing the Saint of Killers on their trail). There isn’t much in the way of specifics, except that they “are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.”

For those of you attending SXSW, AMC has announced that:

Series showrunner and executive producer Sam Catlin, executive producer Seth Rogen and graphic novelist and co-executive producer Garth Ennis will participate in a panel discussion at SXSW onSaturday, March 11th at 2:00 P.M. CST in Room 18ABCD of the Austin Convention Center. Moderated by IGN.com’s Terri Schwartz, the panel will explore the making of “Preacher,” adapting the series from the comic book and Rogen’s experience directing the series’ action-packed scenes, among other topics. Attendees will also catch an exclusive first look at season two.

Preacher Season 2 premieres Monday, June 19th on AMC, with Season 1 available to stream on Hulu starting April 4th. The series also stars Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, and new additions Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders), Pip Torrens (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul), Malcolm Barrett (Dear White People), Justin Prentice (13 Reasons Why) and Ronald Guttman (Mozart in the Jungle).