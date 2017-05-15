New ‘Preacher’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Show’s New Big Bad

0

AMC has unveiled a new trailer for Preacher Season 2 that highlights the main villain of the second season, the Saint of Killers. Indeed, the comics adaptation will be digging deep into its source material this year after going very off-book in Season 1. Creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg wanted to dig deeper into the life of Dominic Cooper’s titular character before the events of the comic, which resulted in a geographically static and contained inaugural season. That rubbed some fans the wrong way, but by season’s end Jesse (Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga), and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) were hitting the road on their quest to literally find God.

This new promo highlights that while on their road trip, the trio will be hunted by the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish). This character was introduced in Season 1 through staggered flashbacks, and he’s a force of pure evil who is enlisted to hunt down Jesse and his crew. I’m excited to see the show expand its palette as it hits the road, and setting up this classic Big Bad arc should be a solid driving force for the events the proceed.

Check out the new Preacher Season 2 trailer below. The series returns to AMC on June 25th.