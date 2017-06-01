‘Preacher’ Trailer Suggests the AMC Series Might Actually Start Adapting the Comics

0

For folks familiar with Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon‘s Preacher comics might have been left a little befuddled by AMC’s TV series adaptation. Rather than keep up with the frantic pace of said comics in the first season, Preacher opted to take a slow-burn approach to introducing the show’s characters, their particular quirks, and the other-worldly nature of the story; basically, I consider it to be Season 0. Now, a newly released trailer for the new season suggests that the show might be dipping a little deeper into the comic book mythology.

The trailer for AMC’s second season of Preacher comes courtesy of Yahoo, who also point out the road trip-centric story, the arrival (in earnest) of the Saint of Killers (who was teased in the previous trailer), the stopover in New Orleans (where we may soon meet Xavier and Dee, among others), and the likely first look at Herr Starr. This new trailer should have Preacher fans, comic book or otherwise, pretty excited. Show creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will bring back Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun and Graham McTavish for the new season, along with other returning cast members and newcomers, later this month.

Check out the new trailer or Season 2 of AMC’s Preacher below:

Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy are on a mayhem-filled road trip to find God — but Hell is coming after them. Don’t miss the Season 2 premiere, Sunday, June 25 at 10/9c on AMC.

