New ‘Preacher’ Trailer Teases the Arrival of Herr Starr and The Grail

0

Preacher has taken a huge leap forward in Season 2, not only in terms of its story (now that the gang has finally hit the road) but with its style. Season 1, particularly the pilot, was very visually distinct (even when the narrative faltered), but it feels like the show has really embraced its aesthetic even more fully this year — and in even more gruesome ways. Today, AMC has also provided a look at more of what’s to come during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, where Seth Rogen, Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Colletti and Graham McTavish, along with moderator Chris Hardwick, gathered together in Hall H to talk about the show and debut a new trailer.

During the panel, the cast and creators were also joined by members of “The Grail,” portrayed by Pip Torrens (Herr Starr), Julie Ann Emery (Featherstone), and Malcolm Barrett (Hoover). For readers of the comic, this is a huge deal, as Herr Starr is a foul-mouthed fan-favorite character who will definitely be mixing things up.

Check out the new trailer below:

It looks like Jesse is keeping the group on point even though they are growing weary of their search, but with The Grail (a sacred organization in which Starr is an executioner) coming into play, things should stay pretty interesting.

Let us know your thoughts on the trailer and on this season of Preacher in the comments below, and as a reminder, Preacher airs Monday nights on AMC.

Here’s the official synopsis: