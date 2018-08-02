Watch: A Wild ‘Preacher’ Season 3 Chat with Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun & Sam Catlin

0

One of my favorite shows on television is AMC’s Preacher, which is based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s comic series and brought to life by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Sam Catlin. Loaded with crazy characters, graphic violence, sick humor, and great action set pieces, Preacher consistently surprises. It’s like nothing else on TV.

If you’re not familiar with the story, Preacher started off with an inaugural season that was essentially a prequel to events that happen throughout the violent graphic novel, which revolve around a preacher (Dominic Cooper) who has inherited a power called Genesis, a supernatural entity that has chosen his body as a host and gives him the power to make people do whatever he says. Now in its third season, the show is using more of the source material as it follows Jesse Custer (Cooper), his girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and his vampire friend Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they search for God.

To promote the show, AMC brought the cast and showrunner Sam Catlin to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con for a big panel in Hall H. But shortly before taking the stage, they all came by the Collider studio for what can only be described as a pretty wild interview. While I had a lot of questions ready to go (as you’ll see in the player above), it constantly went off the rails and was loaded with a lot of laughter. Per usual, I’ve listed what we talked about below.

Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun and Sam Catlin: