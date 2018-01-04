Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Jedi Council: How Much Pressure Is On ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ After ‘The Last Jedi’?

by      January 4, 2018

0

Today is January 4th, 2018 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Ken Napzok and Perri Nemiroff. Today the Council discusses:

Star Wars Movie News

  • Han Solo movie rumor mill
  • Christian Bale was almost in Solo
  • John Williams to write Han Solo theme
  • Mark Hamill still debunking and clarifying his remarks about The Last Jedi

What’s the Deal with Canon

  • Storms of Crait #1
  • Mace Windu #5
  • Disney’s Galaxy Edge

TWITTER

hostiles-christian-bale

Image via Lorey Sebastian, Le Grisbi Productions/Waypoint Entertainment

Related Content
Previous Article
Movie Talk: Box Office Winners and Losers of 2017
Next Article
Ladies Night: 'Phantom Thread’s Vicky Krieps Gets Crafty and Talks Paul Thomas…
Tags

Latest News