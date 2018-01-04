Jedi Council: How Much Pressure Is On ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ After ‘The Last Jedi’?

Today is January 4th, 2018 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Ken Napzok and Perri Nemiroff. Today the Council discusses:
Star Wars Movie News
- Forbes article about Solo: A Story Wars Story potential box office failure
- Han Solo movie rumor mill
- Christian Bale was almost in Solo
- John Williams to write Han Solo theme
- Star Wars passes Harry Potter. Disney’s investment is working
- Mark Hamill still debunking and clarifying his remarks about The Last Jedi
What’s the Deal with Canon
- Storms of Crait #1
- Mace Windu #5
- Disney’s Galaxy Edge