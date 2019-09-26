‘Primal’ Trailer Sees a Showdown Between Nicolas Cage, a Jaguar, and an Assassin

0

I think it’s about time we as a society stop trying to figure out just what the hell Nicolas Cage is doing and simply start appreciating that we’re alive to witness him do it. Hot off his alpaca-fueled freakouts in Richard Stanley‘s H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space, Cage is back with Primal, an action-thriller that reads like a truly demented game of “Yes, and.” Do you want to see Nicolas Cage as a big game hunter transporting a valuable white jaguar across the ocean? Obviously, yes. But what if there was also a deadly assassin on the boat? As Cage says himself in the trailer, that right there is the mother lode.

Kevin Durand plays the assassin, Richard Loffler, while X-Men alum Famke Janssen also stars as a doctor monitoring Loffler’s frequent seizures. A lot happening on that boat. At one point Cage says “You kill my cat, I’ll blow your head off”, echoing another icon’s violent love for bunny rabbits. Whoops, it appears I’ve already bought 17 tickets to see Primal in four different theaters.

Check out the trailer below. Primal—which also stars Michael Imperioli, LaMonica Garrett, and Tommy Walker—is in select theaters and on-demand November 8. Nick Powell directs from a script by Richard Leder.

Here is the official synopsis for Primal: