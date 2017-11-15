Disney’s ‘Prince Charming’ Movie Lands Writer-Director Stephen Chbosky

0

With his inspirational drama Wonder landing in theaters this week, writer-director Stephen Chbosky has lined up an exciting new gig reinventing one of the most milquetoast stock characters in the literary tradition — the fantasy staple, Prince Charming. Per THR, Chbosky will offer a new spin on the fairy tale classic with the aptly titled Prince Charming, Disney’s revisionist reimagining of the trope and is set to write the script with an eye to direct.

Matt Fogel penned the first script for the film, which skewers the image of the enduring character made famous by Disney’s classic princess films and “takes a look at the iconic prince from the point of view of his brother who never quite lived up to the family name.” In their animated fare, Disney has already taken to skewering their own tropes in recent years, including a clever twist on Prince Charming in their Oscar-winning pop culture phenomenon Frozen.

Prince Charming reunites Chbosky with producers David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, who worked with the filmmaker on Wonder and recently teamed up with Disney on their live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, which is holding strong as the biggest box office winner of 2017 (well, until a little thing called Star Wars comes along anyway). Hoberman and Lieberman will produce Charming alongside Tripp Vinson.

Cbosky also lent his talents to Beauty and the Beast, penning the screenplay for the Bill Condon-directed adaptation alongside Evan Spiliotopoulos. Chbosky wrote the celebrated coming of age novel The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and more than a decade later he went on to direct the film adaptation starring Emma Watson, Logan Lerman, and Ezra Miller. Since then, he’s been keeping busy in the realm of filmmaking. His latest, the Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson-led Wonder tells the story of a grade school boy born with a facial deformity who enters a mainstream school for the first time.