First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Princess Switch’ Doubles Down on Vanessa Hudgens

Body-switching comedies are some of the most fun an actor can have in a role, getting to play two completely different aspects of a character while ultimately working towards a compromise in those opposing personalities. In Netflix’s The Princess Switch, the switch-up is less of a Freaky Friday or The Change-Up and more of a twin switch, with Vanessa Hudgens taking on the lead roles. And as an added bonus, this flick is also a Christmas-themed romantic comedy, meaning that Netflix is aiming to siphon off viewers from Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel as it moves inexorably toward being the one-stop shop for all forms of streaming entertainment.

The Princess Switch takes place one week before Christmas when Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro, switches places with Stacy, a “commoner” from Chicago, who looks exactly like her. With the assistance of a magical Santa’s helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy’s handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret’s fiance, the dashing Prince. You might already know how this one will play out, but the first trailer will give you an early look at the upcoming film, nevertheless.

Also starring Sam Palladio (Nashville) and Nick Sagar (Queen of the South), The Princess Switch was directed by Mike Rohl (My Sweet Audrina), written by Megan Metzger and Robin Bernheim (Royal Hearts), and produced by Brad Krevoy and Amy Krell. You can head on over to your Netflix profile and add The Princess Switch to your watch-list now before the film arrives to stream on November 16th.

Check out the first trailer for The Princess Switch below: