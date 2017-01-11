New ‘Prison Break’ Trailer: Michael Is Alive, But Not Well

0

Fox has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming return of Prison Break, and Michael Scofield is a zombie! Okay he’s not a zombie, but he is alive, and the show’s got some ‘splainin to do. The series returns after its series finale aired in 2009, concluding with Michael—aware that he has a deadly brain tumor—sacrificing himself to help Sara (Sarah Wayne Calles) escape from a prison. For this reveival, series creator Paul Scheurig returns as showrunner alongside most of the show’s original cast for an all-new story and, yes, an all-new prison break.

The crux of this new batch of episodes appears to be Michael finding himself imprisoned in the Middle East, and his brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) assembling a team to help break him out. Basically, it looks like Prison Break crossed with Homeland, as the show appears to be threading in themes of real-life unrest in the Middle East region while also spreading a new yarn about another prison break. Lincoln is joined on his mission (which is kind of a reversal of the show’s first season) by Sucre (Amaury Nolasco), T-Bag (Robert Knepper), and C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar with Paul Adelstein also reprising his role from the show’s original run.

This trailer certainly looks like Prison Break, but it’ll be interesting to see if this show translates to the current TV landscape. Revivals are the hot new thing, but some shows age better than others, and Prison Break very much feels like Fox in the early-to-mid 2000s—which I suppose is why 24: Legacy is also on the schedule this year.

Check out the new Prison Break trailer below. The series returns on Fox on April 4th.