Priyanka Chopra in Talks to Join Chris Pratt in ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’

0

Former Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Chris Pratt in Universal’s action movie Cowboy Ninja Viking, Collider has learned.

Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones) is directing the film, which is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo. Pratt will play Duncan, a new kind of assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas — a cowboy, a ninja and a viking.

Sources say that Chopra will play Sara Nix, a psychologist who’s assigned to monitor Duncan, and who may or may not develop feelings for him despite the professional nature of their relationship.

Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans) and Ryan Engle (Rampage) wrote the most recent draft of the script. Craig Mazin (The Hangover II) wrote an earlier draft, while the original draft was written by Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Everett David Reese.

Pratt is producing along with Michael De Luca, Mark Gordon (via Entertainment One) and Entertainment 360, which is the production arm of Management 360. Universal’s Sara Scott will oversee production on behalf of the studio, which will release Cowboy Ninja Viking on June 28, 2019.

Chopra is the Bollywood star who toplined the now-cancelled ABC series Quantico (produced by Gordon) and recently played the villain opposite Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch. She also co-stars alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer in the indie drama A Kid Like Jake. Chopra will soon be seen in the rom-com Isn’t It Romantic, which co-stars Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Betty Gilpin. She’s represented by WME.