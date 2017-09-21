‘Professor Marston’: Luke Evans Explains Why Wonder Woman Is an Amazon in New Clip

0

Annapurna Pictures has released a new clip from Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, which shows off the surprising drama about the creation of the Wonder Woman comic. Written and directed by Angela Robinson, the film tells the true story of William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans), a professor who entered into a polyamorous relationship with his academic wife (Rebecca Hall) and one of their students (Bella Heathcote), both of whom served as the inspiration for him to create the Wonder Woman comic.

I caught the film at TIFF and can attest that it’s an incredibly thoughtful, surprisingly moving, and downright sexy film about feminism, acceptance, and relationships. This new clip is from the frame story in the movie, in which Connie Britton’s psychologist interviews Marston after the publishing of the Wonder Woman comic and questions whether the content is morally appropriate. Marston was upfront about the fact that he used Wonder Woman as a vessel to get across ideas of feminism and DISC theory to young readers, to hopefully foster a more open-minded and socially progressive generation.

The film is utterly fascinating and Robinson directs the hell out of it, with Rebecca Hall giving a phenomenal performance as Marston’s wife. The film goes out of its way to show the genuine love between these three people, and it’s a joy to watch them bat around psychological theories and ideas in an intelligent debate-like manner.

The film also stars Oliver Platt and opens in theaters on October 27th.