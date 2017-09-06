‘Professor Marston & The Wonder Women’ Clip Focuses on ‘Wonder Woman’s Unlikely Creation

0

If you’ve ever read a Wonder Woman comic, watched the original series, or saw the latest movie and thought, “gee, there sure are a lots of whips and ropes and bondage happening here!” you are on the right track. The creator of Wonder Woman, William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans), was into all of that and more, and Professor Marston & The Wonder Women tells his story, alongside that of his muses: wife Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall) and mistress Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote). A mistress, it is worth noting, that he and his wife both shared.

While the full trailer gives a better sense of the movie (which is less of a superhero film and more of an emotional and psychological study), this first clip released today shows the three discussing Martson’s controversial creation. But honestly, there is nothing worse in a historical movie than to hear someone say “no one will publish this!” regarding a now-popular work. We get it. Although I will say, the way Wonder Woman’s story is described, it does sound pretty ridiculous.

The film, written and directed by Angela Robinson, is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will open in theaters on October 13th. Check out the first clip below:

Below is the official synopsis for Professor Marston & The Wonder Women. If you want to know more about the unique origins of Wonder Woman, check out Jill Lepore’s book The Secret History of Wonder Woman or listen to Lepore’s interview with Terry Gross on Fresh Air.