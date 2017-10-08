‘Professor Marston & the Wonder Women’ Trailer Teases the Subversive Origin of a Comic Icon

0

Annapurna Pictures has released the final trailer for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, the festival favorite drama from writer-director Angela Robinson about the unconventional origin of one of DC’s most beloved superheroes. The film stars Luke Evans as William Moulton Marston, the true-life creator of the Wonder Woman comic, a Harvard psychology professor who was inspired by his polyamorous relationship with his academic wife (Rebecca Hall) and one of their students (Bella Heathcote) to create Diana Prince and the world of super-powered Amazons.

Professor Marston has been touring the festival circuit and generating some healthy buzz as a sexy, snappy biographical drama, propelled by a powerhouse performance from Rebecca Hall, about the fascinating and largely unknown true story behind the creation of an American icon. The film is also earning a heap of praise for its progressive portrayal of sexuality, from Marstons none-too-subtle affinity for bondage to the queer and polyamorous relationships shared between the trio. Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman was just the dose of positivity we needed in 2017 and Professor Marston seems like the perfect pairing to highlight the quietly radical origins of a story that continues to inspire 75 years later.

Check out the new trailer below and click here to read Adam’s review. The film also stars Connie Britton and Oliver Platt and opens in theaters on October 27th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women: