‘Professor Marston & the Wonder Women’ Teaser Reveals a Complicated Comic History

Unlike almost every other superhero movie, Wonder Woman did not end with a post-credits scene, but a teaser. It encouraged audiences to go to the website ProfessorM.movie, which itself teased “There’s more to wonder. Soon.” It also repeated the dialogue from the teaser, about a man writing under a pen name. By now, things should be fairly clear: There is a new movie, called Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (that part isn’t so obvious), about the creator of the Wonder Woman comics.

If you know anything about William Moulton Marston — who wrote under the name Charles Moulton — you’ll know that his personal life was rather unconventional. He and his wife, Elizabeth Holloway Marston, lived with a third woman — Olive Byrne — in a polyamorous relationship. Both Elizabeth and Olive greatly helped inspire Wonder Woman through their feminist beliefs (which William shared) as well as their shared enjoyment of things like “love binding.” Suddenly all of those whips and bondage scenes make sense …

The movie will star Luke Evans as Marston, Rebecca Hall as his wife, and Bella Heathcote as their shared lover. Check out the newly released teaser below:

The film, written and directed by Angela Robinson (True Blood, The L Word), also stars Connie Britton and Oliver Platt, and will be distributed by Annapurna Pictures. There is a lot to explore with the subject matter, and you can get a brief overview from this NPR story, “The Man Behind Wonder Woman Was Inspired By Both Suffragists And Centerfolds.”

The biopic doesn’t yet have a release date, but we’ll bring you more info as we know it. Are you familiar with Marston’s story? I had no clue, but I love this cast so count me in.

