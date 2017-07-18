‘Professor Marston & The Wonder Women’ Trailer Explores ‘Wonder Woman’s Unusual Origin

0

Annapurna has released the first full Professor Marston & The Wonder Women trailer. Fans got a glimpse of the film when it was teased ahead of Wonder Woman, but this new trailer really goes in depth with what the movie is about, which follows William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans) and his polygamous relationship with his wife Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall) and mistress Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote).

Surprisingly, this trailer really only brushes up against the creation of Wonder Woman, showing it more as the result of a larger story rather than the focal point, which is fair. The relationship between these three people is fascinating, and the story looks more like Kinsey than any superhero tale. Hopefully, the film does a solid job of reconciling the contradictions at the heart of Wonder Woman’s creation.

Check out the Professor Marston & The Wonder Women trailer below. The film opens on October 27th and also stars Connie Britton. If you want to know more about the unique origins of Wonder Woman, check out Jill Lepore’s book The Secret History of Wonder Woman or listen to Lepore’s interview with Terry Gross on Fresh Air.

Here’s the official synopsis for Professor Marston & The Wonder Women: