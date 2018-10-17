A Scripted Series Based on the Property Brothers Is in Development at Fox

0

Fox is developing a scripted comedy series based on the lives of Jonathan and Drew Scott, a.k.a. The Property Brothers. Look, there are worse ideas. The series will be called It Takes Two, the same title of the brothers’ memoir, and will follow “two entrepreneurial twin brothers who decide to join forces in the real estate business when they realize they are stronger together than apart.” I mean obviously.

The Property Brothers have risen to household-fame status through their exceptionally popular series on HGTV, which has spawned several spinoffs like Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers: At Home. Fox has given a script commitment to their new single-camera comedy, which will follow the tale of identical twins who, like Jonathan and Drew, will combine their powers of contracting and real estate to find fame and fortune (although whether it will feature the third non-Property Brother, JD, remains to be seen).

The script is being written by brothers Jon and Josh Silberman, who previously worked on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (yay!) and Living Biblically (eesh!), so it’s unclear what kind of tone this series might strike (they are also writing the screenplay for the upcoming Wile E. Coyote movie).

The Scotts will also executive produce the series, alongside Kim and Eric Tannenbaum of the Tannenbaum Company, and Austin Winsberg; Jason Wang will co-executive produce. The project will also fall under the Tannenbaum Company’s TV deal at Lionsgate, announced earlier this year.

If you feel like you don’t have enough Property Brothers in your life in the meantime, you can watch the original series on Hulu.