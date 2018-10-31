Exclusive: ‘Prospect’ Filmmakers Sell Sci-Fi Series to Amazon Studios

0

Just as their debut feature Prospect hits theaters, writing and directing duo Zeek Earl and Christopher Caldwell have sold an untitled sci-fi series to Amazon Studios, Collider has exclusively learned.

The new TV show aims to employ a handmade sci-fi style similar to that seen in Earl and Caldwell’s groundbreaking space western Prospect, which stars Pedro Pascal, Sophie Thatcher and Jay Duplass. The film follows a teenage girl and her father as they travel to a remote alien moon with the hopes of harvesting hidden gems in the forest and striking it rich. But there are others roving the wilderness and the job quickly devolves into a fight to survive. The filmmaking team has been lauded for their world-building in Prospect, and their new series will offer them the same creative opportunity, as it will feature interplanetary exploits.

Earl and Caldwell will executive produce the Amazon series along with Scott Glassgold and his Ground Control Entertainment, while Brice Budke of Earl and Caldwell’s Shep Films is also expected to serve in some kind of producing capacity.

Prospect debuted earlier this year at SXSW, where it received rave reviews, with SlashFilm calling it “the best indie science fiction movie since Moon” and Variety noting “this is what the new standalone Star Wars movies should feel like.”The film was produced by Depth of Field, Bron Studios and Ground Control, and Gunpowder & Sky made the smart move to acquire distribution rights. Prospect will hit theaters this Friday in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to more markets on Nov. 9. Earl and Caldwell are represented by WME, Ground Control and Morris Yorn.

Amazon has several intriguing and ambitious new series in the works, including Nicolas Winding Refn‘s Too Old to Die Young starring Miles Teller; Carnival Row starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne; Good Omens starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant; The Boys, based on the popular comic book; Zero Zero Zero starring Dane DeHaan and Andrea Riseborough; and a big-budget series based on The Lord of the Rings. The streamer is currently offering Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski; Homecoming starring Julia Roberts; and The Romanoffs, a new series from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner that features a starry ensemble cast. Amazon’s new mandate is to make more commercial shows, and many of the above projects feature world-building, so Earl and Caldwell’s new series should fit in nicely, depending on casting. Stay tuned on that front, because Prospect is expected to give the duo a major career boost.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.