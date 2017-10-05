‘Marvel’s Punisher’ Pulled from NYCC, Paris Events After the Las Vegas Shooting

0

If you were waiting for this weekend’s New York Comic-Con to get your first real glimpse at Marvel’s The Punisher, I’m sorry to say that you’ll have to wait a little longer. The Netflix series was planning on rolling out a panel that would have presumably announced at least the release date for the Jon Bernthal-starring spin-off, but in light of this week’s worst shooting in recent American history (until the next one, at least), Netflix and Marvel have decided to cancel the panel.

That’s not really surprising considering that The Punisher centers on Frank Castle, a military veteran who’s armed to the teeth in his one-man quest to bring vigilante justice to the criminal underworld. It would have been pretty tone deaf of Marvel and Netflix to just go ahead with business as usual. Though it was thought that the series premiere would have debuted at NYCC, no release date has yet been announced. However, you can rest-assured that the gun-happy Punisher will still arrive on Netflix before the year is out.

Here’s the full statement from Netflix and Marvel:

“We are stunned and saddened by this week’s senseless act in Las Vegas. After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s The Punisher to participate in New York Comic Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy.”

The NYCC organizers followed up with their own statement:

“New York Comic Con wholeheartedly supports Netflix & Marvel’s decision to cancel Saturday’s The Punisher panel. NYCC takes great pride in offering fans the best in pop culture programming and we are working tirelessly to fill that time spot at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. We will continue to update fans via our social channels throughout the weekend.”

Also, as Variety reports, a Paris event for The Punisher has been pulled ahead of its planned arrival on Saturday. Dubbed Nuit Noire (Black Night), the event “was to be held at the Cirque d’Hiver, a historical monument that is home to the world’s oldest permanent circus.” Netflix did indeed intend to screen the first two episodes of the series with a simulcast of the New York Comic-Con panel.

In another joint statement, Netflix and Marvel said they “decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ to go ahead with the Paris Nuit Noire event and to participate in New York Comic-Con.”

Now, to brighten things up a bit, here’s Stan Lee:

Stan Lee, a founding father of the Marvel Universe and co-creator of many of the Marvel Universe’s most beloved characters and stories, shares words of support and hope, reaffirming the heroism and positivity that helped lay the foundation of the Marvel Universe.

