‘The Punisher’: First Trailer Shines the Spotlight on Jon Bernthal’s Solo Series

The first trailer for Marvel’s The Punisher has, at long last, arrived! Surprising no one, the new Netflix series trailer arrived at the same time as the Marvel superhero team-up show The Defenders dropped all eight episodes on the streaming platform. Also not surprising is the fact that Jon Bernthal growls his way through his portrayal of Frank Castle (a.k.a. The Punisher) with as much menace as he mustered in his Daredevil Season 2 debut. It’s pitch-perfect casting and I can’t wait to see what the Punisher gets up to when he’s left to his own devices.

And when it comes to devices, all Frank really needs is a sledgehammer to get his work done. The blunt-force tool/weapon is front and center in this teaser, acting as the percussion to a series of flashbacks from Frank’s violent military past and the more recent violence that has followed him home to New York. It looks like we’re going to get some more backstory for The Punisher than what was doled out in his brief introduction, but we’ll also be tagging along with the vigilante as he carries out his own brand of justice in the city streets. The tone of The Punisher is spot-on and we can’t wait to see more!

Also starring Ben Barnes as Billy Russo, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Micro, and Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madani, Marvel’s The Punisher arrives later this year.

Check out the first trailer below:

