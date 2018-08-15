Watch: Thomas Lennon Finds a Killer Puppet in an Exclusive ‘Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich’ Clip

0

Get ready for all kinds of blood-splattered miniature chaos with Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. The 13th film in the Puppet Master series is a a gleefully gory and maniacal franchise reboot from the Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Bone Tomahawk screenwriter S. Craig Zahler. Featuring appearances from genre staples Barbara Crampton and Udo Kier, The Littlest Reich stars Thomas Lennon as a divorcee who returns to his childhood home looking for a new life, and finds an absolutely insane puppet slaughter instead. Today, we’ve got an exclusive clip showing off Lennon’s first interaction with a familiar little fella – Blade, who’s been upgraded and updated for the latest film.

Directed by Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund, the film also stars Jenny Pellicer, Nelson Franklin, Charlyne Yi, and Michael Pare. RLJE will release the film in theaters, on VOD and Digital HD on August 17, but you can get an early look at one of the film’s few bloodless bits in our exclusive clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich –