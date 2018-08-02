NSFW ‘Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich’ Trailer Teases Gleeful Gore and Nazi Puppets

0

Puppets are getting real weird with it in 2018. Brian Henson is carrying on the family legacy with the raunch R-rated puppet comedy The Happytime Murders, but the folks at RLJE Films are taking to the next level with Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. That’s right Nazis puppets. Because what could be more 2018 than Nazi puppets?

The 13th film in the Puppet Master series (yes, you read that right) is a a gleefully gory and maniacal little franchise reboot from the Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Bone Tomahawk screenwriter S. Craig Zahler (yes, you also read that right). Featuring appearances from genre staples Barbara Crampton and Udo Kier, The Littlest Reich stars Thomas Lennon as a divorcee who returns to his childhood home looking for a new life, and finds instead a nefarious puppet, and when he decides to sell it for quick cash, he winds up in the middle of a puppet slaughter when an ancient evil animates all the puppets at the local convention.

Directed by Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund, the film also stars Jenny Pellicer, Nelson Franklin, Charlyne Yi, Michael Pare. RLJE will release the film in theaters, on VOD and Digital HD on August 17, but you can get a glimpse at the bloody insanity in the red-band trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich –