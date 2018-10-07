Collider Kids: Exclusive Early Look at Season 2 of ‘Puppy Dog Pals’ & Upcoming Guest Stars

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones. Some “Collider Kids” news and exclusives from this week include a clip from the new episode of Blaze and the Monster Machines, the first trailer for a new Kung Fu Panda series on Amazon, and the announcement of new Marvel Rising specials.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we not only get to bring you an early look at the upcoming Season 2 premiere of Disney Junior’s Puppy Dog Pals, we also have the inside scoop on the guest stars who will be making an appearance this season. The clips teases the meet-up of pugs Bingo and Rolly and their new neighbor puppy, Keia, who has accidentally run away from home. Created by Harland Williams, Puppy Dog Pals was just given the green light for a third season ahead of its Season 2 premiere, which arrives on Friday, October 12th.

Check out our exclusive clip from the Season 2 premiere of Puppy Dog Pals below, followed by even more family-friendly news:

Puppy Dog Pals “A New Pup in Town / The Last Pup-icorn” premieres on Friday October 12 at 10:30AM on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

This season’s guest stars include Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect franchise); sports journalist Rich Eisen; Wendi McLendon-Covey (ABC’s The Goldbergs); Steven Weber (13 Reasons Why); Dennis Haysbert (24); former MLB player Kevin Millar; Cedric Yarbrough (ABC’s Speechless); comedian Carlos Alazraqui; and Dan Bakkedahl (Life in Pieces). Keep an eye and ear out for them all this season!