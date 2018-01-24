Exclusive: The End of the World Is Nigh in ‘The Adventures of Puss in Boots’ Clip

0

Today, we’re happy to bring you an exclusive look at the sixth season of DreamWorks’ animated Netflix series, The Adventures of Puss in Boots. The family-friendly comedy, featuring the fan-favorite title character from the beloved Shrek franchise, follows the adventures of Puss and his pals as they defend the city of San Lorenzo from all manner of invaders. Our exclusive clip pits them against a threat that even they might not be able to turn aside: the end of the world!

The Emmy Award-winning series stars Eric Bauza as Puss in Boots, alongside Jayma Mays, Paul Rugg, Carla Jimenez, Carlos Alazraqui, Laraine Newman, and Grey Griffin, to name but a few of the main players, not to mention contributions from Danny Trejo, Maria Bamford, John Leeguizamo, Alan Tudyk, John Rhys-Davies and Jim Cummings. The gang gets back together for Season 6, arriving Friday, January 26th on Netflix.

Check out the clip below!