‘Puzzle’ Trailer Has Kelly Macdonald Trying to Piece Her Life Together

0

Sony Pictures Classics has released the trailer for Puzzle. The upcoming drama stars Kelly Macdonald as Agnes, a beleaguered housewife who finds refuge in putting together jigsaw puzzles. She then meets a kindred spirit (Iffran Khan) who gets her into the world of competitive jigsaw puzzle, much to the chagrin of her possessive husband (David Denman). Here’s hoping that she leaves her husband by the end of the movie because any dude who gets upset that his dinner isn’t on the table just because his wife was doing jigsaw puzzles to unwind has no chill.

Puzzle garnered some good buzz when it played at Sundance earlier this year, and it looks like a nice movie. Yes, there’s a bit of a cheesy aspect in using puzzles as a metaphor for life lessons, but there’s a place for these kinds of movies, and I’m eager to see something that will probably make me want to go out and buy a jigsaw puzzle myself. Plus you’ve got great actors like Macdonald and Khan playing off each other, which is worth the price of admission.

Check out the Puzzle trailer below. The film opens in New York and L.A. on July 13th and also stars Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams, and Liv Hewson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Puzzle: