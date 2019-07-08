Netflix Debuts the ‘Queer Eye’ Season 4 Trailer, Dares You Not to Cry

0

Grab your tissues and saddle up because Netflix has released the trailer for Queer Eye season 4. The new trailer not only features plenty of the Fab Five — Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown — but it also teases the show’s new home city and the heroes getting transformed over the course of their own respective episodes.

The trailer reveals the Fab Five are still in Kansas City, Missouri, just like they were back in season 3. As is the case with every season, an entirely new roster of “heroes” (the folks the Fab Five choose for their makeovers) has been chosen. One of the most notable heroes to be featured is Kathi Dooley, Van Ness’ high school orchestra teacher. The trailer reveals that, because the team is giving Dooley a makeover, they’ll also be returning to Van Ness’ high school. One particularly lively moment features Van Ness among the school’s cheerleading squad, performing for the rest of his Queer Eye castmates. Clearly, this will be one of the highlights of the show and I, for one, can’t wait to bask in its glory.

Other notable moments from the trailer include the Fab Five helping a hero who hasn’t changed her look since the ’90s (egads!), a young man who, in his words, is “ready to let go of my old life,” and a man who has dedicated his time to helping his family and needs the Fab Five to help him put the focus back on himself. At one point, Van Ness warns us, “Try not to cry. Try not to break down.” It’s a challenge we should accept but be ready to fail because this new season is going to be one wonderful emotional rollercoaster.

Queer Eye season 4 arrives on Netflix July 19. Watch the trailer below: