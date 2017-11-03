Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Quentin Tarantino Eyes Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for Next Film

November 3, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, November 2rd, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, John Rocha, Mark Reilly, Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • New details surface for Quentin Tarantino’s next film; Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio eyed to star
  • Mark Strong in talks to play Shazam! villain Dr. Sivana
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
kingsman-the-secret-service-mark-strong

Image via 20th Century Fox

