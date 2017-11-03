Movie Talk: Quentin Tarantino Eyes Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for Next Film

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, November 2rd, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, John Rocha, Mark Reilly, Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- New details surface for Quentin Tarantino’s next film; Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio eyed to star
- Tyrese Gibson threatens to quit Fast & Furious 9 amid Dwayne Johnson feud
- Mark Strong in talks to play Shazam! villain Dr. Sivana
- Why some theaters are refusing to play Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- New The Disaster Artist trailer explores the mystery of Tommy Wiseau
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions