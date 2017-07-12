Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Quentin Tarantino's Next Film Centers on the Manson Family Murders

July 12, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, July 12th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Ti, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Quentin Tarantino writing and directing movie about the Manson Family Murders; Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence approached for roles
  • Disney struggling to find its leads for live-action Aladdin movie
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

