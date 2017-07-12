Movie Talk: Quentin Tarantino’s Next Film Centers on the Manson Family Murders

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, July 12th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Ti, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Quentin Tarantino writing and directing movie about the Manson Family Murders; Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence approached for roles
- Disney struggling to find its leads for live-action Aladdin movie
- The Shallows helmer Jaume Collet-Serra frontrunner to direct Suicide Squad 2
- Clint Eastwood casts real life soldiers for The 15:17 to Paris
- New trailer and poster released for Goon: Last of the Enforcers
