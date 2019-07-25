The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 211 – The Films of Quentin Tarantino, Part I

0

On a special episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re digging into the films of Quentin Tarantino in a two-part retrospective. The first part has us going in-depth on Tarantino’s first five movies: Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol. 1, and Kill Bill Vol. 2.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous non-miniseries episode (“John Carter Revisited”); and click on the respective links to find us on iTunes and Spotify. ALSO, we’re moving! We’re moving to a channel: Collider Weekly. Collider Weekly will host podcasts only from writers on Collider.com. Over the next few weeks, you’ll find our new episodes on that channel and Collider Factory, and we’ll be including updates in the episodes themselves about where you can subscribe the new channel.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.