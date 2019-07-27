Every Quentin Tarantino Movie You Can Stream Right Now

0

It’s been a long wait since 2015, but Quentin Tarantino is finally back in theaters this weekend with his Los Angeles love letter Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The 1970s-set film is racking up good reviews and on track to become Box Office highlight on Tarantino’s resume, which means it’s probably going to whet your appetite for more Tarantino movies the moment you walk out of the theater.

Fortunately, the majority of Tarantino’s films are available to stream right now. Not all of them — if you want to watch Kill Bill or Django Unchained, for example, you’re gonna have to give ’em a good old-fashioned rental — but if you’re looking for a Tarantino movie posthaste, here’s what you can find on streaming and where you can find it.