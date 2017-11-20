First Plot Details Surface for Quentin Tarantino’s Next Movie

0

There’s been a lot of interest surrounding Quentin Tarantino’s next movie over the last few months, but now we may finally know what it’s actually about. Word first surfaced in July that Tarantino’s next feature involved the Manson Murders in some way, with Margot Robbie eyed to play Sharon Tate. Then focus on the project turned to who would produce and distribute the film, since Tarantino opted to cut ties with The Weinstein Company after horrific allegations surfaced regarding Harvey Weinstein’s terrible behavior. Sony landed the rights last week, giving Tarantino a tremendous amount of creative control over the project, and as it turns out the movie he’s making is very Quentin Tarantino.

Per Vanity Fair, the untitled film (going by the working title #9 as it’s QT’s ninth film overall) takes place in the summer of 1969 in Los Angeles and follows “a male TV actor who’s had one hit series and is looking for a way to get into the film business. His sidekick—who’s also his stunt double—is looking for the same thing.” Vanity Fair notes that the murder of Sharon Tate at the hands of the Manson family serves as a backdrop to the main story.

Tarantino is reportedly eyeing Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Leonardo DiCaprio for lead roles in the picture, though it’s unclear who, if any of them, will actually sign on (can you imagine Tom Cruise playing the role of Brad Pitt’s sidekick/stunt double or vice versa?). But this plot synopsis fits with an earlier description of the film as being in the vein of Pulp Fiction.

Filming is set to begin in June 2018 with a budget near $100 million, and as part of Tarantino’s deal with Sony, he wields final cut. While I’m bummed Tarantino seems to be sticking to his “10 films and out” plan, it’s exciting to hear that his next project is completely different from the Western kick Tarantino was on with Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. This untitled project is set to hit theaters sometime in 2019.