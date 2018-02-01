Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson Movie Will Have Roman Polanski as a Key Role

0

Details on Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, which is currently untitled, are being kept under wraps. A few details have managed to leak out, like how the plot will be connected to the Charles Manson murders in 1969. We also know that Leonardo DiCaprio has signed on to play an actor who had his own Western TV series, but now he’s contemplating moving to Italy to star in spaghetti westerns.

Now Variety’s Justin Kroll has a few new details on the plot:

Some QT-Manson updates: The role Pitt and Cruise have met on is for that of a stuntman not prosecutor, the Leo character is also Tate’s neighbor in the pic and Polanski will play key role in film, QT going discovery route wants authentic polish thesp — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 1, 2018

Giving Roman Polanski a key role in the movie is fascinating for several reasons. First, Polanski has always been a bit of a controversial figure, but certainly even more so in the wake of the of the #MeToo movement. Polanski, who was married to Manson victim Sharon Tate, was away from their home where she was murdered along with several of their friends. In the years since, he was arrested for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, and agreed to a plea deal. When it looked like the plea deal was going to be disregarded by the judge, Polanski fled the country and has worked from Europe ever since.

So where does that leave Polanski, a figure who’s currently controversial (to say the least) yet suffered a tragedy when the movie takes place (Tate was 8 ½ months pregnant with their child when she was murdered)? Keep in mind that Tarantino doesn’t shy away from rewriting history as we saw with Inglourious Basterds. I’m sure his new film will generate no shortage of thinkpieces, but it will be interesting to see how he’ll handle Polanski and just how big a role the infamous director has to play in the story.

Tarantino’s untitled film is set for release on August 9, 2019.