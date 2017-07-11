Quentin Tarantino Is Prepping a Charles Manson Movie

0

If you’ve been following Quentin Tarantino‘s career over the last few decades, you know you shouldn’t get your hope up about any potential projects until the film starts hitting the can, but this one sure does sound interesting. Tarantino is putting together a new film that would focus on the Charles Manson family murders, and in keeping with his trademark top-notch casting, the director is eyeing some major A-list names for the project.

Per THR, Tarantino is finishing up a script for the film, and both Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt for roles. Both actors are said to have been approached for the film, though neither is officially attached at this point. The picture once again teams Tarantino with Bob and Harvey Weinstein, who have produced all of his films to date, and are in the early stages of finding a studio to co-finance and co-distribute the films. The set-up would be similar to the one they worked out for Inglourious Basterds, which was a joint effort between the Weinsteins and Universal Pictures.

Details of the script are still unknown at this point, but according to THR, “one of the story’s centers is on Sharon Tate, the actress and wife of director Roman Polanski who was murdered by Manson and his followers in 1969.” (Lawrence is not considering the Sharon Tate role.) If this does end up becoming Tarantino’s next project, it would be a bit of an oddball on his resume as his first film based on a true story. Tarantino has always embraced time period and history a little loosely, so I’d be curious to see how he approaches such infamous, well-known true events.

Tarantino has stated that he intends to retire after his next two films, so there’s definitely a reasonable amount of hype around what projects he ultimately chooses. (Though the director has admitted he might pull a Soderbergh and come back to filmmaking one day) He’s teased a number of projects since The Hateful Eight, including a Bonnie and Clyde-style story set in 1930s Australia, a desire to make a third Western, and possibly a TV show. But out of all of those, it seems most likely that the Manson movie will make. Not only has Tarantino already approached actors, the plan is to get the picture in front of cameras in 2018, possibly as early as the summer.