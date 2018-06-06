Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Adds Damian Lewis, Clifton Collins Jr. & More

0

Quentin Tarantino has always had the knack for assembling quite the ensemble. Ahead of his ninth feature film, the director is putting together another unexpected bunch of familiar faces to round out his cast and it’s a beauty. Deadline reports that Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which takes place in 1970s Los Angeles during the time period of the Charles Manson murders, has added Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr., Luke Perry, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond in supporting roles.

The new players join previously announced cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Madsen and Tim Roth. As Collider editor Adam Chitwood recently pointed out, the only question left at this point is where the hell is Goggins?

The lineup is a killer, but the character details are even more fascinating. Lewis, who currently stars on Showtime’s Billions, will take on the role of iconic film actor Steve McQueen. Fanning will play Squeaky Fromme, the infamous Manson disciple who went on try to assassinate President Gerald Ford. Hirsch will play Hollywood hairstylist Jay Sebring, who was one of the four victims on the night of the grisly Tate murders. Hammond will play actor and director Sam Wanamaker. Per Collider‘s Jeff Sneider, Tarantino is also seeking an actor to play Bruce Lee.

In the realm of more mysterious characters, Perry is set to play Scotty Lancer; Collins, who’s been killing it on HBO’s Westworld, is Ernesto the Mexican Vaquero (and if Tarantino doesn’t find a way to work “motherfucker” into his dialogue then he’s missing out on one of Collins’ very particular skills); and Jefferson will play a character named Land Pirate Keith.

The film is described as a sprawling, interweaved Pulp Fiction-esque story, set in 1969 Los Angeles. Dicaprio stars as Rick Dalton, a former Western TV star struggling to stay relevant and Pitt stars as his trusty longtime stuntman Cliff Booth. While both characters struggle to make it in the film industry they don’t recognize any more, Rick happens to live next door to Sharon Tate (Robbie).

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will arrive in theaters on August 9, 2019 worldwide.