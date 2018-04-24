Quentin Tarantino Says ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Brings Him Back towards ‘Pulp Fiction’

0

Anticipation is high for Quentin Tarantino’s next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film has a Pulp Fiction like tapestry “set in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood, around the time of the murder of Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and several others in a killing spree ordered by Charles Manson. The two other lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore.”

Last night at CinemaCon during Sony’s presentation, Tarantino took the stage with DiCaprio to talk a bit about the film. According to THR, he told the crowd that Once Upon is “probably the closest to ‘Pulp Fiction’ that I have done,” so that probably means jumping chronology, expansive cast, and multiple points of view.

He also said that they’ll be transforming L.A. a bit to make the film evoke its 1969 time period.

“Sony and myself will be coming to the theaters with the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford. It’s very hush-hush and top secret. But I can tell you that ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ takes place in 1969, at the height of the counterculture hippie revolution and the height of new Hollywood. Street by street, block by block, we’ll transform Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969.”

DiCaprio added, “It’s hard to speak about a film that we haven’t done yet, but I’m incredibly excited…to work with Brad Pitt, and I think he’s going to transport us. I’m a huge fan of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ — movies about Hollywood. As an L.A. native, having read the script, it’s one of the most amazing screenplays. We are going to do our best job to make it fantastic.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens August 9, 2019.