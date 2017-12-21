Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Movie Lands ‘The Revenant’ Screenwriter

0

This is all happening so fast. In a year full of things that were difficult to believe, news of a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie has got to be one of the biggest headtrips of all. The project surfaced earlier this month when reports hit that Tarantino shared a Star Trek pitch with J.J. Abrams, who loved it and took it to the higher-ups at Paramount, where Abrams has been steering the Trek franchise since the 2009 remake. In the weeks since, we’ve learned that while Tarantino may direct the film, he was working with the studio to find a screenwriter and since this is apparently a totally real movie that might actually happen, they have recruited The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith for the job.

Deadline reports that Tarantino still wants to direct the film, which he plans to produce with Abrams. Per the report, Smith became a favorite for Abrams and Paramount after he scripted Julius Avery‘s Bad-Robot-produced WWII thriller, Overlord. Smith emerged as the frontrunner for the job after taking part in a writer’s room for the project with Lindsey Beer (Chaos Walking), and Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3) and Megan Amram (The Good Place).

As we previously reported, the film is expected to be rated R as a condition of Tarantino’s involvement. Smith will write while Tarantino works on his next film, the drama set during the summer of Manson’s 1969 murders, which landed at Sony after competitive studio courting.

Details of Tarantino’s pitch have been kept tightly under wraps, but Dave broke down some of the filmmaker’s previous comments about what he’d like to do with the Star Trek franchise, including expanding episodes like City on the Edge of Forever and Yesterday’s Enterprise into feature-length films. “I do think,” Tarantino said,” what could be done, rather than just hokey space stories … You could take some of the great, classic Star Trek episodes and easily expand them into 90 minutes or more, and really do some amazing, amazing stuff.”

No release date is set for this very WTF movie yet, but Tarantino’s Manson project is set for August 9, 2019 so if he does actually intend to direct this thing, we’re in for a bit of a wait.