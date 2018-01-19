Jedi Council: Will Qui-Gon Jinn Be in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie?

On today’s Collider Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok and Harley Morenstein from Epic Mealtime discuss the following:
Star Wars Movie News
- Disney and Lucasfilm released an official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story that highlights the first meeting between Han and Chewbacca, and teases an encounter with Lando Calrissian.
- In an interview with IGN, Phoebe Waller-Bridge commented on Ron Howard stepping in to direct Solo: A Star Wars Story. She stated that the “handover there was done with such warmth and generosity from everybody … he’s going to make a beautiful film out of it.”
- A new article in Empire offers insight into the final scene for Star Wars: The Last Jedi featuring “broom kid,” Vice Admiral Holdo’s lightspeed ending, and how Carrie Fisher’s untimely death did not affect General Leia’s storyline in the movie.
- Yahoo! Movies UK asked Liam Neeson in an interview about a possible Qui-Gon Jinn return to the big screen. He stated that this was “the first time I’m hearing of this … In the first one, The Phantom Menace, I died but we know, you know, Jedis come back and stuff but no one’s been in touch. We’ll see.”
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been pulled from theaters in China due to low box office numbers. But, worldwide, the film is the highest grossing film of 2017 with the franchise crossing $9 billion in total box office.
What’s the Deal with Canon?
- Dee Bradley Baker on his Instagram account confirms the February 24, 2018 return of Star Wars Rebels and calls the finale “jaw dropping.”
- Star Wars Issue 42 Comic Book Review
- Lucasfilm announces Star Wars: Rivals – a new real-time action shooter for mobile devices.
Twitter Questions