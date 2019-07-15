John Krasinski Starts Filming ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’

0

If you haven’t seen A Quiet Place, you can remedy that right now since it’s streaming on Hulu. You might want to skip over the rest of this story until you do since some spoilers from John Krasinski‘s 2018 horror hit will be discussed.

Krasinski is back behind the camera for the second installment, unofficially known as A Quiet Place: Part II until we hear otherwise. Initially, Krasinski wasn’t interested in a straight-up sequel to the surprise hit film that resonated with audiences and critics alike, but after some reservations he came up with a kernel of an idea that he and Paramount could work with:

[With A Quiet Place 2], we have the world. So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience. Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?”

As of this writing, that’s about all the context we have to go on, but the sequel is now officially on its way to becoming a reality. Fans everywhere can see it in theaters on March 20, 2020.

Check out the announcement from Krasinski’s Twitter account below:

