‘Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon’: What You Need to Know about Universal’s New Ride

While Universal Orlando resort has become the go-to destination for Harry Potter fans with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter—both the Hogsmeade section in Islands of Adventure and the wholly immersive Diagon Alley in Universal Studios—the creatives involved are continuing to expand their theme parks in interesting ways that aren’t Potter related. Last year they opened the thrilling Skull Island: Reign of Kong ride to swell reception at the Islands of Adventure theme park, and now Universal Studios’ New York section has gotten a major upgrade in the form of Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Last week, I was invited to get an early peek at the ride along with a group of other journalists, and to witness the grand opening. Located in the New York section of Universal Studios, where Twister: Ride It Out used to be, Race Through New York is a “flying theater” ride that not only takes audiences on a race through the Big Apple with Fallon, but also brings Fallon’s Tonight Show studio to Orlando in a tremendously engaging and dynamic queue.

So having ridden the ride twice and gotten a close look at the attraction from the key creative folks involved in making it become a reality, below I’ve provided a rundown of what I learned.