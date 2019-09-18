First Trailer for ‘Raising Dion’ Reveals Michael B. Jordan’s Super-Powered Netflix Series

0

The first trailer for Raising Dion, the new Netflix Original Series from executive producer/star Michael B. Jordan, plays like a teaser for a big-screen story, but fans will be getting much more when the superhero tale arrives on Netflix next month. The story, based on the comic by Dennis Liu who also co-directs, follows a family trying to deal with the newly developed superpowers of their young son, Dion. And while the trailer is spoilery for certain major elements of the story, some of which are a little tropey and predictable, overall the tone is sweeter than the “super-powered kid gone bad” takes that we’ve seen in recent years. Fingers crossed that Raising Dion has a hopeful note and brings something fresh to the genre.

Also starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jason Ritter, Jazmyn Simon, and Sammi Haney, Raising Dion will run for nine, one-hour episodes. Be sure to add the new series to your wish list so you’re ready when it arrives on Netflix October 4th.

Check out the first trailer for Raising Dion below:

A young boy struggling to control his newfound powers. A single mom fighting the odds to keep her son safe. Secrets, conspiracies, mysteries, all dangerously swarming around one family… Raising Dion launches October 4th, only on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Get to know the cast of characters with this excellent breakdown:

JA’SIAH YOUNG – “Dion Warren” – The adorable 8-year-old son of Nicole and Mark, Dion is a precocious boy with an affinity for superheroes and science. This affinity becomes his challenging reality as he begins to develop mysterious abilities, making his life difficult as he enters a new school and deals with the trauma of losing his father when he needed him the most.

ALISHA WAINWRIGHT – “Nicole Warren” – A big dreamer who faces reality as a widowed mother of a special young boy, Nicole navigates the trials and tribulations of parenthood alone once her husband, Mark, passes. She struggles to balance everything once Dion begins to develop superhuman abilities, creating a hectic day-to-day in which she strives to protect his childhood and his safety.

JASON RITTER – “Pat Rollins” – Always doubted and misunderstood, Pat’s passion for science and comics sets an image of a seemingly awkward man, yet his warmth wins Dion over amidst the loss of his father. Pat was Mark’s best friend since their college days at Columbia, and after Mark’s passing makes a big effort to be there for Nicole and Dion, and loves them like family.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN – “Mark Warren” – Mark is an adventurous, intelligent man who made a point of making the most of life out of his lifelong passion for STEM. Such an ambitious nature eventually leads to Mark’s demise, one that Nicole begins to realize was under much more mysterious circumstances than she originally thought.

JAZMYN SIMON – “Kat Neese” – Kat is a surgical resident and Nicole’s sister. She’s the one that has her life together, and can’t help but correct Nicole on her life and parenting. All in all, she’s a wonderful and supportive aunt and sister, but has a hard time biting her tongue as she watches her sister make mistakes.

SAMMI HANEY – “Esperanza Jimenez” – A ride or die you always want in your corner, Esperanza is a bright classmate of Dion who has brittle bone disease. A brilliant artist wise beyond her years, she looks out for Dion in an endearing manner, and, though it takes a while, Dion grows to realize she is his best friend.