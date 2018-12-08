Friday Box Office: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ On Top of Another Slow Week

0

Lord, give me a truly stupendous bomb or Crazy Rich Asians-style breakout hit before I die of box office boredom. (Heck, I’ll take another Venom, chomping up box office records despite being an objectively terribly film.) In another sloooow week without a nationwide release, Ralph Breaks the Internet took the top spot for the third Friday in a row, raking in another $3.5 million toward a projected $16 million weekend. The Disney Animation sequel to Wreck-it Ralph once again topped Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch ($3.3 million) and Creed 2 ($2.8 million), all movies that debuted several millennia ago.

Of course, this is all in the lead-up to the massive Christmas release rush, which will see premieres from the likes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Once Upon a Deadpool, not to mention Warner Bros.’ Aquaman and Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns in a few weeks. But until then, I can let you know that Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald made another $1.7 million on Friday night, bringing its domestic total to roughly $140 million.

Steven Spielberg‘s Oscar-winning classic Schindler’s List is getting a brief re-mastered rerelease to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, nabbing about $229,000 on 1,000 screens so far. A Star Is Born also got a limited IMAX run this weekend, which boosted its box office 362.8% from last Friday to $690,000.

At the specialty box office, director Brady Corbet‘s divisive Vox Lux starring Natalie Portman and Josie Rourke‘s Mary Queen of Scots starring Margot Robbie alongside Saoirse Ronan both open this weekend, though it’s too early to tell exactly how they’re faring with audiences.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo.)