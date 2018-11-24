Friday Box Office: ‘Ralph’ and ‘Creed 2′ Feast Over Thanksgiving

0

Hordes of hopeful shoppers might have been bodyslamming each other in the electronics section of Target this Friday, but plenty still made it to the local movie theater safe and sound, where Ralph Breaks the Internet and Creed 2 have plenty to be thankful for. Ralph—co-directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston‘s sequel to Wreck-It Ralph—added another $21.7 million on Friday night (the film officially opened Wednesday), bringing its tally to $50 million and putting it on track for an $84 million+ weekend. Creed 2 is right behind the animated movie, taking in $14 million on Friday and trending toward a $56. 5 million.

While it appears Frozen‘s Thanksgiving weekend record of $93.6 million will remain intact, Ralph Break the Internet‘s haul looks like a lock to land in the number two slot. And despite the fact animation rules the day when it comes to Thanksgiving, Creed 2‘s projected take would be the highest opening of all time for a live-action film over the holiday weekend.

And then there’s newcomer Robin Hood, the sad forgotten canned cranberries of this particular Thanksgiving feast. Directed by Otto Bathurst and starring Kingsman standout Taron Egerton as the legendary archer thief, this update on the folktale landed in seventh at the Friday box office, adding $3.4 million and trending below a $14 million opening weekend. Beat out by mainstays like Bohemian Rhapsody ($5.2 million), The Grinch ($11.5 million) and Fantastic Beasts 2 (11.8 million), Robin Hood is going to need a few miracle bullseye shots to reach its reported $100 million budget.

Meanwhile, Peter Farrelly‘s Best Picture hopeful Green Book expanded worldwide to a tepid $4 million ($2 million on Friday night), limping toward a $7.3 million five-day-weekend.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)