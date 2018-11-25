John C. Reilly Reveals the Key to the Ralph and Vanellope Relationship

-
Incorporating the Internet to expand Ralph’s (John C. Reilly) world for the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, was a genius idea, but the movie also serves as a significant step forward for the character as well with Ralph going on a surprisingly profound journey that tests his self-worth and friendship with Vanellope (Sarah Silverman). There’s still a lot of fun and games in the movie and Reilly and Silverman continue to excel in that department, but Ralph Breaks the Internet also boasts a number of moments that highlight how important it is that this movie has a voice cast that can navigate the range between silly fun and real depth with such ease.
With Ralph Breaks the Internet now in theaters, I recently got the chance to sit down with Reilly to talk about nailing his dialogue in the sound booth and the things that bring joy to his life on a daily basis on the Internet. You can hear all about that and more in the video interview at the top of this article.
Here’s the official synopsis for the film:
“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a webite entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.” Directed by Rich Moore (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph”) and Phil Johnston (co-writer “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Cedar Rapids,” co-writer “Zootopia,”), and produced by Clark Spencer (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Bolt”), “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2” hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.