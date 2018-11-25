John C. Reilly Reveals the Key to the Ralph and Vanellope Relationship

0

Incorporating the Internet to expand Ralph’s (John C. Reilly) world for the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, was a genius idea, but the movie also serves as a significant step forward for the character as well with Ralph going on a surprisingly profound journey that tests his self-worth and friendship with Vanellope (Sarah Silverman). There’s still a lot of fun and games in the movie and Reilly and Silverman continue to excel in that department, but Ralph Breaks the Internet also boasts a number of moments that highlight how important it is that this movie has a voice cast that can navigate the range between silly fun and real depth with such ease.

With Ralph Breaks the Internet now in theaters, I recently got the chance to sit down with Reilly to talk about nailing his dialogue in the sound booth and the things that bring joy to his life on a daily basis on the Internet. You can hear all about that and more in the video interview at the top of this article.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film: