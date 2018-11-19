‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Directors Reveal the Unsung Heroes of the Film

-
Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) are back on the big screen in Ralph Breaks the Internet! This time around the duo must venture out of the video arcade and make their way into the internet to try and track down a replacement part for Sugar Rush and save Vanellope’s game. Of course Ralph and Vanellope make quite the team, but in order to pull this off, they’ve got to get some help from a whole bunch of new characters that call the Internet home, like Shank (Gal Gadot) from the very popular racing game “Slaughter Race” and the Disney princesses we all know and love.
Shank has a pretty significant, meaningful impact on Ralph and Vanellope’s friendship and that Disney princess sequence certainly lives up to the hype so when I got the chance to sit down with Ralph Breaks the Internet directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, I had to ask about both of them. Check out what they told me about the process of casting Gadot, the evolution of the Disney princess scene and also who they’d name the unsung heroes of Ralph Breaks the Internet in the video interview at the top of this article.
Catch Ralph Breaks the Internet when it hits theaters on Wednesday, November 21st. Here’s the official synopsis for the film:
“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a webite entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.” Directed by Rich Moore (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph”) and Phil Johnston (co-writer “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Cedar Rapids,” co-writer “Zootopia,”), and produced by Clark Spencer (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Bolt”), “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2” hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.