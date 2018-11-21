Sarah Silverman Names the Unsung Hero of ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’

0

-

Ralph Breaks the Internet is still very much about Ralph and Vanellope’s friendship, but get ready for Vanellope to command the spotlight even more so this time around. This will probably come as no surprise to anyone who caught the 2012 film, but Sarah Silverman seizes this new opportunity big time, holding tight to all the sass and charm she brought to Vanellope in that first film while also adding even more complexity and depth to the character through some meaningful heart and growth.

In Ralph Breaks the Internet, Ralph and Vanellope must leave the comfort of the video arcade in order to track down the replacement part needed to save Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush. Along the way they meet a number of creative, colorful and even some very familiar characters, but one who makes an especially big impact on Vanellope is Gal Gadot as Shank, the main character in a very popular Internet-based racing game called Slaughter Race. I recently got the chance to sit down with Silverman to talk about her experience making the film and given how strong that relationship between Vanellope and Shank is, I had to ask her if she got the chance to record anything alongside Gadot, like she does with John C. Reilly. You can catch her answer to that, how important Pamela Ribon was to the production and what brings her joy on the Internet in the video interview at the top of this article.

Catch Ralph Breaks the Internet when it hits theaters on Wednesday, November 21st. Here’s the official synopsis for the film: