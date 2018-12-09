Weekend Box Office: ‘Ralph’ and ‘The Grinch’ Fighting a Close Pre-Christmas Battle

0

The weeks between Thanksgiving and the Christmas movie season are some of the slowest of the year at the box office, but with no new nationwide releases to ponder holdovers like Ralph Breaks the Internet and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch are locked in a pretty tight battle for supremacy. The Wreck-it Ralph sequel wins this round, taking in another $16 million in its third weekend to bring its domestic total to $141 million. But The Grinch, impressively, is right behind it in its fifth weekend, snowballing to another $15 million.

Meanwhile, Peter Farrelly‘s Green Book was the only movie in the top ten to see a boost from last weekend, expanding to 116 more theaters and taking in $3.9 million, good enough for seventh place at the box office. The film, a major Oscars hopeful, stars Mahershala Ali as real-life jazz pianist Don Shirley being taxied through the deep south by a Bronx native named Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen). Collider’s Matt Goldberg called it “the ‘Some of my best friends are black’ of movies,” so take that as you will.

The real action this weekend was at the specialty box office, which saw the debuts of films like Vox Lux starring Natalie Portman and Mary Queen of Scots starring Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan. Mary came out on top with $200,000 at four theaters for an average of $50,000, while Vox Lux danced to $162,252 at six locations. Director Peter Hedge‘s Ben Is Back—which Julia Roberts as a mother to an addict son, played by Lucas Hedges—opened to $80,972 on four screens.

Check out the weekend’s top 10 estimates below, and be back here next week to see if Mortal Engines has wheels or if it’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that sticks with audiences.