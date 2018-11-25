Weekend Box Office: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Surfs to Second Highest Thanksgiving Opening Ever

0

Pretty simple math: When you eat too much on Thanksgiving, you ralph. Ralph Breaks the Internet, that is, which notched another $55.6 million over the weekend, bringing its five-day Thanksgiving total to $84 million. That lands the animated sequel starring John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman in the number two position all time for a Thanksgiving opening, just behind fellow Disney Animation offering Frozen and its $93.6 million debut. Ralph‘s more-than-healthy take contributed to a record-breaking Thanksgiving haul; over the five-day period, ticket sales crossed the $300 million mark, beating out 2013’s $295 million. Cinema is dead, they say.

Adding to this massive haul is Creed 2—the sequel to Ryan Coogler‘s Creed and eighth film in the Rocky franchise—which knocked out another $35 million over the weekend, bringing its five-day debut up to $55.8 million. That number now marks the highest Thanksgiving opening for a live-action film ever, taking down the record previously held by Four Christmases. Witch all due respect to Vince Vaughn and his wacky holiday hijinx, Creed 2‘s victory is a record well-deserved. The film—which saw Steven Caple Jr. take over the director’s chair from Coogler—stars the still-rising star Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, facing off against the son of the man who killed his father, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu).

Not all of the holiday’s newcomers were winners, though. Robin Hood and all its fantastic medieval H&M jackets notched just $9 million over the weekend and $14 million total, a devastating miss of the bullseye considering the film’s reported $100 million budget. Taron Egerton stepped into the leather hood of Robin of Locksley this time around for a film that really, really wanted a sequel. Elsewhere, Peter Farrelly‘s Green Book—which starred Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen as a jazz musician and his driver navigating the segregated 1960’s deep South—expanded into 1,063 theaters but found only a lackluster $7.8 million.

At the specialty box office, Yorgos Lanthimos‘ The Favourite was aptly named. The period film starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone nabbed $420,000 on four screens, the best location average since La La Land.

