‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Cast Talks Chemistry and Building Their Family

This past weekend, Rambo: Last Blood carved out a $19 million opening which bests the $18 million opening haul from the previous installment in the series simply titled Rambo. The film also received a “B” Cinemascore from audiences which bodes well for its possible overall take when their run is done. Although the marketing and promotion focused on the “savagery” and “brutal” aspects of the movie, the chemistry between the three main stars is a big part of it as well. In this installment, Sylvester Stallone‘s John Rambo seeks revenge for what happens to his “adopted” niece Gabrielle after she visits a small section of Mexico looking for her biological father. Played by Yvette Monreal (Stargirl), Gabrielle brutally suffers at the hands of a Mexican cartel after she defies Rambo and her grandmother Maria (Mexican acting royalty Adriana Barraza) when they encourage her not to go. The first part of the film focuses on building the chemistry of this pseudo family before opening the floodgates on the brutality. It’s this easy, lived in chemistry between the three of them that inspires you to cheer on Rambo as he takes his bloody, graphic and heart stopping revenge.

Before the film’s release, I sat down with Sylvester Stallone, Yvette Monreal and Adriana Barraza to discuss what their experiences were like working with each other on the set. We discussed what they discovered about working with each other and Yvette and Gabriel revealed what surprised them most about Stallone. Sly also reveals how this chemistry differed greatly from the one they tried to build in 1997’s Cop Land that also starred Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel and Anabella Sciorra. Read the questions that I asked down below and watch the video above to see their answers. Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg and also stars Paz Vega, Óscar Jaenada, Sergio Peres-Mencheta, and Fenessa Pineda.

Sylvester Stallone, Yvette Monreal and Adriana Barraza:

What surprised Adriana Barraza and Yvette Monreal about working with Sylvester Stallone?

How did they go about building the chemistry between them on the shoot? And Stallone reveals how it compares to his experience on Cop Land.

What is the prep work Stallone does to walk back into playing John Rambo and what was it like to witness that on set for Adriana and Yvette?

Here is the official synopsis for Rambo: Last Blood: